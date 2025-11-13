Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Comedy 2022

Rating of films in the Comedy genre of 2022

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
1 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
DC League of Super-Pets 7.7
2 DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation 2022, USA
Hoffman's Fairy Tales 7.7
3 Hoffman's Fairy Tales
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
The Bad Guys 7.4
4 The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Chebi: My Fluffy Friend 7.4
5 Chebi: My Fluffy Friend
Family, Comedy 2022, Russia
Turning Red 7.3
6 Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 7.3
7 Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Minions 2 7.2
8 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Asteroid City 7.2
9 Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
10 Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2022, USA
Dog 7.1
11 Dog
Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Molodoy chelovek 7.0
12 Molodoy chelovek
Comedy 2022, Russia
Luck 7.0
13 Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
14 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
15 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
16 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Hotel Sinestra 6.9
17 Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
Marry Me 6.9
18 Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2022, USA
Grom. Trudnoe detstvo 6.8
19 Grom. Trudnoe detstvo
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Restoran po ponyatiyam. Bednyy oligarkh 6.7
20 Restoran po ponyatiyam. Bednyy oligarkh
Comedy 2022, Russia
Epic Tails 6.7
21 Epic Tails
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, France
Restoran po ponyatiyam 6.7
22 Restoran po ponyatiyam
Crime, Comedy 2022, Russia
Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh 6.7
23 Ivan Semyonov. Shkolnyy perepolokh
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
Yolki-igolki 6.7
24 Yolki-igolki
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
The Lost City 6.6
25 The Lost City
Action, Romantic, Comedy 2022, USA
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
26 School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
About Fate 6.6
27 About Fate
Comedy 2022, USA
Lyubovniki 6.5
28 Lyubovniki
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
29 Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, China
Finnick 6.5
30 Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
How to Save the Immortal 6.4
31 How to Save the Immortal
Animation, Comedy 2022, Russia
Khochu zamuzh 6.4
32 Khochu zamuzh
Comedy 2022, Russia
Neposlushnik 2 6.3
33 Neposlushnik 2
Comedy 2022, Russia
Taynyy Santa 6.1
34 Taynyy Santa
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
Deadstream 6.0
35 Deadstream
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Dikaya 6.0
36 Dikaya
Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 5.9
37 Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie 5.9
38 Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Comedy 2022, Russia
Rolls 5.7
39 Rolls
Comedy 2022, Russia
Menteur 5.6
40 Menteur
Comedy 2022, France
Byt 5.4
41 Byt
Comedy 2022, Russia
Murder Party 5.3
42 Murder Party
Comedy, Detective 2022, France
Otchayannye dolshchiki 5.2
43 Otchayannye dolshchiki
Comedy 2022, Russia
Lavstori 5.0
44 Lavstori
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure 2022, Russia
Yolki 9 4.9
45 Yolki 9
Comedy 2022, Russia
Botan i superbaba 4.7
46 Botan i superbaba
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Mean Spirited 4.4
47 Mean Spirited
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
