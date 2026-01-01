Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Comedy 1978

Rating of films in the Comedy genre of 1978

An Ordinary Miracle 8.0
1 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Rate
Khanuma 7.9
2 Khanuma
Comedy, Musical 1978, USSR
Rate
Mimino 7.8
3 Mimino
Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer
Безымянная звезда 7.8
4 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more