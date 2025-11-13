Menu
Rating of films of the China in the Drama genre

Ne Zha 2 8.2
1 Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
One and Only 8.1
2 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Life of Pi 7.8
3 Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama 2012, USA / China
Rate
The Flowers of War 7.6
4 The Flowers of War
History, Drama 2012, China
Rate
Born to Fly 7.5
5 Born to Fly
Action, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Long ma jing shen 7.5
6 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Lost in the Stars 7.2
7 Lost in the Stars
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
Rate
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
8 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Rate
The Eight Hundred 6.8
9 The Eight Hundred
War, Drama 2020, China
Rate
Transcendence 6.7
10 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
Rate
Mulan 6.5
11 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Memoria 6.0
12 Memoria
Drama, Mystery 2021, Colombia / Thailand / France / Germany / Mexico / Qatar / China / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
The Card Counter 5.8
13 The Card Counter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
