Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films China Comedy

Rating of films of the China in the Comedy genre

One and Only 8.1
1 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
2 Kung Fu Hustle
Comedy, Action 2004, Hong Kong / China
Rate
Long ma jing shen 7.5
3 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
4 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Rate
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
5 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
Rate
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
6 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Skiptrace 6.5
7 Skiptrace
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA / China / Hong Kong
Rate
Animal World 6.5
8 Animal World
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
9 Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Duck, Duck, Goose 6.4
10 Duck, Duck, Goose
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / China
Rate
A Legend 6.0
11 A Legend
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Panda Plan 6.0
12 Panda Plan
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
13 Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
Rate
Watch trailer
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
14 The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2019, China
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
930
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
542
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
124
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
114
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
107
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
8.9
Mahavatar Narsimha
8.8
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayushchij strannyh
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more