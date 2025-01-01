Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films China 2023

Rating of films produced in China of 2023

One and Only 8.0
1 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Hachiko 7.9
2 Hachiko
Romantic 2023, China
Rate
Born to Fly 7.5
3 Born to Fly
Action, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Tickets
Long ma jing shen 7.5
4 Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Watch trailer
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
5 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Rate
The Meg 2: The Trench 6.5
6 The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
Rate
Tin lung baat bou 5.8
7 Tin lung baat bou
Action, Adventure 2023, Hong Kong / China
Rate
