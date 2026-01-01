Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Catastrophe 1998

Rating of films in the Catastrophe genre of 1998

Armageddon 7.3
1 Armageddon
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action, Catastrophe 1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
742
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 26 March 2026
490
Tvoe serdce budet razbito 26 March 2026
162
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 19 March 2026
86
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
69
The House That Jack Built 23 April 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.1
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.1
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
8.9
I Swear
8.9
My Grandfather
8.9
Vals so smertyu
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
9.0
MONSTA X: CONNECT x in CINEMAS
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more