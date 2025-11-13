Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada Thriller

Rating of films of the Canada in the Thriller genre

Wind River 7.7
1 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Eastern Promises 7.7
2 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
Rate
American Psycho 7.6
3 American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2000, USA / Canada
Rate
Silent Hill 7.2
4 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Rate
Saw VI 7.0
5 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
2012 6.9
6 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
Chloe 6.8
7 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Case 39 6.8
8 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
Jigsaw 6.6
9 Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
Rate
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
10 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Rate
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
11 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Splice 6.6
12 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Locked 6.5
13 Locked
Thriller 2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
Rate
Watch trailer
Those Who Wish Me Dead 6.3
14 Those Who Wish Me Dead
Thriller 2021, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Flashback 6.2
15 Flashback
Thriller 2020, Canada
Rate
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
16 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
17 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
The Captive 5.8
18 The Captive
Thriller 2014, Canada
Rate
The Shrouds 5.8
19 The Shrouds
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / France
Rate
Watch trailer
A Dark Truth 5.5
20 A Dark Truth
Action, Thriller 2012, Canada
Rate
It Lives Inside 5.4
21 It Lives Inside
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Into the Grizzly Maze 5.2
22 Into the Grizzly Maze
Thriller, Horror, Action 2015, USA / Canada
Rate
