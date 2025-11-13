Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada Horror

Rating of films of the Canada in the Horror genre

American Psycho 7.6
1 American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2000, USA / Canada
Grindhouse 7.4
2 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Silent Hill 7.2
3 Silent Hill
Horror, Thriller 2006, Canada / France
Saw VI 7.0
4 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
5 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Insidious: Chapter 3 6.9
6 Insidious: Chapter 3
Horror 2015, USA / Canada
Case 39 6.8
7 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Grave Encounters 6.8
8 Grave Encounters
Horror 2011, Canada
The Addams Family 2 6.7
9 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
10 Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
Jigsaw 6.6
11 Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
12 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
13 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
Splice 6.6
14 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Clown in a Cornfield 6.4
15 Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
The X-Files: I Want to Believe 6.1
16 The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2008, USA / Canada
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
17 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
18 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
The Shrouds 5.8
19 The Shrouds
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / France
It Lives Inside 5.4
20 It Lives Inside
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Into the Grizzly Maze 5.2
21 Into the Grizzly Maze
Thriller, Horror, Action 2015, USA / Canada
Skinamarink 4.2
22 Skinamarink
Horror 2022, Canada
Shadow of God 4.0
23 Shadow of God
Horror 2025, Canada
