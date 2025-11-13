Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada Drama

Rating of films of the Canada in the Drama genre

Dune: Part Two 8.7
1 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Mr. Nobody 8.0
2 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Eastern Promises 7.7
3 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
American Psycho 7.6
4 American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2000, USA / Canada
BlackBerry 7.5
5 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Frida 7.3
6 Frida
Drama, Biography 2002, USA / Canada / Mexico
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
7 It's Only the End of the World
Drama 2016, France / Canada
2012 6.9
8 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Chloe 6.8
9 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
A Dangerous Method 6.8
10 A Dangerous Method
Drama 2011, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Upside Down 6.7
11 Upside Down
Drama, Romantic 2012, Canada / France
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
12 Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
The Song of Names 6.6
13 The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Mulan 6.5
14 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
See for Me 6.2
15 See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
16 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Brick Mansions 6.1
17 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
65 5.8
18 65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / USA
It Lives Inside 5.4
19 It Lives Inside
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Cosmopolis 5.2
20 Cosmopolis
Drama 2012, Canada / France / Italy / Portugal
