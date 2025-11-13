Menu
Rating of films of the Canada in the Comedy genre

Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.8
1 Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy 2009, Canada
Rate
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
2 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Rate
Watch trailer
BlackBerry 7.5
3 BlackBerry
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Rate
Paddington 7.4
4 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
Rate
Grindhouse 7.4
5 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Rate
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 7.3
6 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Romantic, Adventure 2010, USA / Canada
Rate
Turning Red 7.3
7 Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
My Little Pony: A New Generation 7.1
8 My Little Pony: A New Generation
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, Ireland / Canada
Rate
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
9 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Rate
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
10 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The Addams Family 2 6.7
11 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
12 Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Ghostbusters Sequel 6.6
13 Ghostbusters Sequel
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Clown in a Cornfield 6.4
14 Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
Rate
Watch trailer
The Pacifier 6.2
15 The Pacifier
Action, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
Rate
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
16 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Rate
Tooth Fairy 6.1
17 Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
18 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Rate
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
19 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Rate
