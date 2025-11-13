Menu
Rating of films of the Canada in the Action genre

Dune: Part Two 8.7
1 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
2 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Deadpool 8.0
3 Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
4 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
Grindhouse 7.4
5 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 7.3
6 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Romantic, Adventure 2010, USA / Canada
2012 6.9
7 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
8 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Resident Evil: Apocalypse 6.6
9 Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2004, Germany / France / Great Britain / Canada
The Tomorrow War 6.6
10 The Tomorrow War
Action 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Mulan 6.5
11 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
The Pacifier 6.2
12 The Pacifier
Action, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
13 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
G.I. Joe: Retaliation 6.2
14 G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Action 2012, USA / Canada
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 6.1
15 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Action, Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2008, Germany / Canada / USA
Brick Mansions 6.1
16 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
17 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Moonfall 5.8
18 Moonfall
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA / Canada / China
Rate
A Dark Truth 5.5
19 A Dark Truth
Action, Thriller 2012, Canada
In the Name of the King 5.3
20 In the Name of the King
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Into the Grizzly Maze 5.2
21 Into the Grizzly Maze
Thriller, Horror, Action 2015, USA / Canada
Get Fast 4.1
22 Get Fast
Action 2024, Canada
Rate
