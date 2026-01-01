Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada 2021

Rating of films produced in Canada of 2021

My Little Pony: A New Generation 7.1
1 My Little Pony: A New Generation
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, Ireland / Canada
Rate
The Wolf and the Lion 7.0
2 The Wolf and the Lion
Family 2021, France / Canada
Rate
PAW Patrol: The Movie 6.9
3 PAW Patrol: The Movie
Animation, Adventure 2021, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Best Sellers 6.8
4 Best Sellers
Comedy, Drama 2021, Canada / USA
Rate
The Addams Family 2 6.7
5 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The Tomorrow War 6.6
6 The Tomorrow War
Action 2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Those Who Wish Me Dead 6.3
7 Those Who Wish Me Dead
Thriller 2021, Canada / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
See for Me 6.2
8 See for Me
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2021, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1979
Avatar 3 15 January 2026
108
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 19 March 2026
101
Return to Silent Hill 22 January 2026
95
Skazka o tsare Saltane 12 February 2026
63
Korol i Shut. Navsegda 19 February 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
8.9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
8.6
F1
8.6
Meshok kartoshki
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
8.9
MONSTA X: CONNECT x in CINEMAS
8.9
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more