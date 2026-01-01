Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada 2017

Rating of films produced in Canada of 2017

Wind River 7.7
1 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Leap! 7.5
2 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
My Little Pony: The Movie 6.8
3 My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's 2017, USA / Canada
Jigsaw 6.6
4 Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
5 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
6 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Polaroid 5.2
7 Polaroid
Horror 2017, Canada / Norway / USA
