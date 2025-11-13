Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Canada 2009

Rating of films produced in Canada of 2009

Mr. Nobody 8.0
1 Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Rate
Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.8
2 Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy 2009, Canada
Rate
Saw VI 7.0
3 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
2012 6.9
4 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
5 The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Rate
Chloe 6.8
6 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Case 39 6.8
7 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
8 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
Rate
Splice 6.6
9 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Tooth Fairy 6.1
10 Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
