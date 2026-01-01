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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Animation 2015

Rating of films in the Animation genre of 2015

Inside Out 8.0
1 Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
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The Little Prince 7.5
2 The Little Prince
Animation, Fantasy 2015, France
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Home 7.1
3 Home
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
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Hotel Transylvania 2 7.1
4 Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
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Shaun the Sheep Movie 6.9
5 Shaun the Sheep Movie
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, Great Britain / France
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Minions 6.7
6 Minions
Comedy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
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Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3 6.6
7 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3
Animation, Children's, Family 2015, Russia
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A.C.O.R.N.S.: Operation Crackdown 3.7
8 A.C.O.R.N.S.: Operation Crackdown
Children's, Adventure, Animation 2015, USA
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
866
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
644
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
346
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
238
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping 26 November 2026
214
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 11 February 2027
Top Films in Cinemas
8.9
Forgotten Island
8.8
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
8.7
The Odyssey
8.7
The Lion King
8.6
Dune: Part Two
Top 1000 Films
9.5
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
8.9
The Dark Knight Rises
8.9
ENHYPEN [WALk the LINE SUMMER EDITION] in CINEMAS
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