Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Adventure 2023

Rating of films in the Adventure genre of 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Gran Turismo 8.0
2 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Elemental 8.0
3 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
4 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 7.6
6 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Wonka 7.5
7 Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
The Flash 7.5
8 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Plane 7.5
9 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
Migration 7.5
10 Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Po shchuchemu veleniyu 7.4
11 Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure 2023, Russia
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
12 The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
Blue Beetle 7.4
13 Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Barbie 7.3
14 Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
15 Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
16 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.3
17 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya 7.2
18 Manyunya. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
19 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert 7.1
20 Zodi & Tehu: Princes of the Desert
Adventure 2023, France
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie 7.1
21 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Ispytaniye Aulom 7.1
22 Ispytaniye Aulom
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
Dukh Baykala 7.0
23 Dukh Baykala
Drama, Adventure 2023, Russia
The Marvels 6.9
24 The Marvels
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy 6.9
25 Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Animation, Family, Adventure 2023, Russia
The Moon 6.9
26 The Moon
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
27 The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Concrete Utopia 6.8
28 Concrete Utopia
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, South Korea
Ghostbusters Sequel 6.6
29 Ghostbusters Sequel
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Canada / USA
Expend4bles 6.5
30 Expend4bles
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA
Chelovek niotkuda 6.4
31 Chelovek niotkuda
Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli 6.4
32 Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
Animation, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Wish 6.4
33 Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
The Deep Dark 6.3
34 The Deep Dark
Adventure, Horror 2023, France
The Bremen Town Musicians 6.3
35 The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
No Way Up 6.3
36 No Way Up
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
The Little Mermaid 6.3
37 The Little Mermaid
Romantic, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
65 5.8
38 65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / USA
The Secret Kingdom 5.8
39 The Secret Kingdom
Adventure, Family 2023, Australia
Selebryata 5.6
40 Selebryata
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Headspace 5.4
41 Headspace
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, South Africa
El hombre del saco 5.3
42 El hombre del saco
Adventure, Comedy, Horror 2023, Spain / Uruguay
Noah's Ark 5.2
43 Noah's Ark
Adventure, Animation, Musical 2023, Brazil / India
Gardemariny 1787. Mir 4.2
44 Gardemariny 1787. Mir
Adventure, History 2023, Russia
Thesis 4.1
45 Thesis
Adventure, Horror, Thriller 2023, Thailand
