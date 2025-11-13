Top films of 2014

Menu
Interstellar 8.5
1 Interstellar
Sci-Fi 2014, USA / Great Britain
X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
2 X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy 8.3
3 Guardians of the Galaxy
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Gone Girl 8.2
4 Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Edge of Tomorrow 8.2
5 Edge of Tomorrow
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
6 Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
The Fool 8.0
7 The Fool
Drama 2014, Russia
How to Train Your Dragon 2 8.0
8 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
9 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
Whiplash 7.9
10 Whiplash
Drama 2014, USA
When Marnie Was There 7.9
11 When Marnie Was There
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2014, Japan
John Wick 7.8
12 John Wick
Action, Thriller 2014, USA
The Grand Budapest Hotel 7.8
13 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 7.8
14 The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Fantasy, Adventure 2014, USA
Wild Tales 7.7
15 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
The Imitation Game 7.7
16 The Imitation Game
Thriller, Biography, Drama 2014, USA
Kingsman: The Secret Service 7.7
17 Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller 2014, Great Britain
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 7.7
18 The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2014, USA
The Book Thief 7.7
19 The Book Thief
Drama 2014, USA
The Judge 7.6
20 The Judge
Drama 2014, USA
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 7.6
21 Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Comedy 2014, USA
Who Am I 7.6
22 Who Am I
Thriller 2014, Germany
The Fault in Our Stars 7.6
23 The Fault in Our Stars
Drama 2014, USA
The Theory of Everything 7.6
24 The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama 2014, Great Britain
The Equalizer 7.5
25 The Equalizer
Thriller, Crime, Action 2014, USA
Love, Rosie 7.5
26 Love, Rosie
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Great Britain / USA
Paddington 7.4
27 Paddington
Family, Comedy, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / France / USA / Canada
The Last: Naruto the Movie 7.4
28 The Last: Naruto the Movie
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime 2014, Japan
The Best of Me 7.4
29 The Best of Me
Romantic, Drama 2014, USA
Stonehearst Asylum 7.4
30 Stonehearst Asylum
Thriller 2014, USA
Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx 7.4
31 Asterix: Le Domain de Dievx
Animation, Adventure 2014, France
Fury 7.4
32 Fury
War, Action, Drama 2014, Great Britain
It Follows 7.3
33 It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Maleficent 7.2
34 Maleficent
Fantasy 2014, USA
The Giver 7.1
35 The Giver
Sci-Fi, Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
The Maze Runner 7.1
36 The Maze Runner
Thriller, Detective, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Need for Speed 7.1
37 Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
Leviathan 7.1
38 Leviathan
Drama 2014, Russia
The Kitchen in Paris 7.1
39 The Kitchen in Paris
Comedy 2014, Russia
Territory 7.1
40 Territory
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Divergent 7.0
41 Divergent
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Blended 7.0
42 Blended
Comedy 2014, USA
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For 7.0
43 Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
Penguins of Madagascar 7.0
44 Penguins of Madagascar
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family 2014, USA
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb 6.9
45 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Family, Comedy, Fantasy 2014, USA
22 Jump Street 6.9
46 22 Jump Street
Comedy, Action 2014, USA
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
47 Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Lucy 6.9
48 Lucy
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, France
Deliver Us from Evil 6.9
49 Deliver Us from Evil
Crime, Action, Thriller, Horror 2014, USA
Dracula Untold 6.8
50 Dracula Untold
Horror, Drama, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 6.8
51 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2014, USA
Beauty and the Beast 6.8
52 Beauty and the Beast
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller 2014, France
Rio 2 6.8
53 Rio 2
Family, Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2014, USA
Magic in the Moonlight 6.7
54 Magic in the Moonlight
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Transcendence 6.7
55 Transcendence
Thriller, Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain / USA / China
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters 6.7
56 Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters
Action, Thriller, Comedy 2014, USA
The Other Woman 6.6
57 The Other Woman
Comedy 2014, USA
Battalion 6.6
58 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 6.6
59 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
The Expendables 3 6.5
60 The Expendables 3
Action 2014, USA / France
Burton and Taylor 6.5
61 Burton and Taylor
Drama, Biography 2014, Great Britain
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 6.4
62 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Transformers: Age of Extinction 6.4
63 Transformers: Age of Extinction
Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
All at Once 6.4
64 All at Once
Comedy 2014, Russia
Annabelle 6.4
65 Annabelle
Horror 2014, USA
Exodus: Gods and Kings 6.4
66 Exodus: Gods and Kings
Action, Drama, Adventure 2014, Great Britain / USA
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 6.4
67 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, USA / Russia
Noah 6.4
68 Noah
Drama, Fantasy 2014, USA
RoboCop 6.4
69 RoboCop
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2014, USA
Vampire Academy 6.3
70 Vampire Academy
Fantasy 2014, USA
Into the Storm 6.3
71 Into the Storm
Thriller 2014, USA
Sunstroke 6.2
72 Sunstroke
Drama 2014, Russia
Vasilisa 6.2
73 Vasilisa
Romantic, History 2014, Russia
Bystree, chem kroliki 6.2
74 Bystree, chem kroliki
Comedy 2014, Russia
Brick Mansions 6.1
75 Brick Mansions
Action, Drama, Crime 2014, France / Canada
Godzilla 6.0
76 Godzilla
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
Into the Woods 5.8
77 Into the Woods
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical 2014, USA
The Captive 5.8
78 The Captive
Thriller 2014, Canada
Chempiony 5.6
79 Chempiony
Sport, Drama 2014, Russia
Viy 5.5
80 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones 5.5
81 Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Horror 2014, USA
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem 5.5
82 Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Animation 2014, Russia
8 New Dates 5.5
83 8 New Dates
Comedy 2014, Russia
Jupiter Ascending 5.2
84 Jupiter Ascending
Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Podarok s kharakterom 5.2
85 Podarok s kharakterom
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Sabotage 5.0
86 Sabotage
Action, Crime, Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Lyogok na pomine 5.0
87 Lyogok na pomine
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2014, Russia
Yolki 1914 5.0
88 Yolki 1914
Comedy 2014, Russia
GazGolder 4.6
89 GazGolder
Crime, Action 2014, Russia
Gorko! 2 4.2
90 Gorko! 2
Comedy 2014, Russia
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' 4.0
91 Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya'
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
Vypusknoy 4.0
92 Vypusknoy
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
Friends of Friends 3.9
93 Friends of Friends
Comedy 2014, Russia
Korporativ 3.2
94 Korporativ
Comedy 2014, Russia
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! 1.5
95 Kidnapping, Caucasian Style!
Comedy 2014, Russia
