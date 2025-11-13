Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 1999

Top films of 1999

The Green Mile 8.9
1 The Green Mile
Drama 1999, USA
Watch trailer
The Matrix 8.7
2 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Fight Club 8.6
3 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Tickets
The Sixth Sense 8.0
4 The Sixth Sense
Documentary, Mystery, Thriller 1999, USA
American Beauty 7.9
5 American Beauty
Romantic 1999, USA
Watch trailer
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
6 Sleepy Hollow
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1999, USA
The Mummy 7.7
7 The Mummy
Thriller, Comedy, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror, Adventure 1999, USA
Cruel Intentions 7.4
8 Cruel Intentions
Romantic, Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
The Ninth Gate 7.4
9 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Blast from the Past 7.3
10 Blast from the Past
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1999, USA
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
11 Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 1999, USA
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
12 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
The Astronaut's Wife 6.2
13 The Astronaut's Wife
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, USA
8½ Women 5.6
14 8½ Women
Comedy, Drama 1999, Germany / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
