Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 1998

Top films of 1998

Saving Private Ryan 8.2
1 Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama 1998, USA
American History X 8.1
2 American History X
Crime, Drama 1998, USA
The Truman Show 8.1
3 The Truman Show
Drama, Sci-Fi 1998, USA
Mulan 8.1
4 Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
Blade 8.0
5 Blade
Horror, Thriller, Action 1998, USA
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
6 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rush Hour 7.6
7 Rush Hour
Thriller, Action, Comedy 1998, USA
Meet Joe Black 7.6
8 Meet Joe Black
Romantic, Mystery, Fantasy, Drama 1998, USA
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 7.4
9 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
Armageddon 7.3
10 Armageddon
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action 1998, USA
You've Got Mail 7.1
11 You've Got Mail
Romantic 1998, USA
The Faculty 6.9
12 The Faculty
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 1998, USA
Who Am I? 6.9
13 Who Am I?
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 1998, Hong Kong
Godzilla 6.7
14 Godzilla
Action, Sci-Fi 1998, USA / Japan
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous 5.3
15 T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
Adventure 1998, USA
