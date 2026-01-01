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Ernest Msibi Ernest Msibi
Kinoafisha Persons Ernest Msibi

Ernest Msibi

Ernest Msibi

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Umthetho 0.0
Umthetho (2026)

Filmography

Umthetho
Umthetho
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, South Africa
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