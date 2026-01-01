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Lyubov Artemeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Artemeva

Lyubov Artemeva

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Doktor, ya boyus... 7.4
Doktor, ya boyus... (2026)

Filmography

Doktor, ya boyus... 7.4
Doktor, ya boyus...
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
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