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Michelangelo Dalisi
Michelangelo Dalisi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelangelo Dalisi
Michelangelo Dalisi
Michelangelo Dalisi
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.3
In the Hand of Dante
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.3
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
Drama
2025, Italy
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