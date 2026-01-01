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Yoo Cheol-yong
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Kinoafisha
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Yoo Cheol-yong
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Yoo Cheol-yong
Popular Films
0.0
Swallow the Sun
(2009)
Filmography
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic
2009, South Korea
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