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Filmography
Lee Tae-yeong
Lee Tae-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Tae-yeong
Lee Tae-yeong
Lee Tae-yeong
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
A Shop for Killers
(2024)
7.0
Search
(2020)
Filmography
8
A Shop for Killers
Drama, Action,
2024, South Korea
7
Search
Action, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
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