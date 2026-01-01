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Yang Zhen
Yang Zhen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Zhen
Yang Zhen
Yang Zhen
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
0.0
Ancient Workplace, Love Handbook
(2024)
0.0
Blade's Dance with You
(2024)
Filmography
Ancient Workplace, Love Handbook
Romantic, Drama
2024, China
Blade's Dance with You
Drama, Romantic
2024, China
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