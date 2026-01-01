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Lee Dam-hee
Lee Dam-hee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Dam-hee
Lee Dam-hee
Lee Dam-hee
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Colony
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
7.3
Colony
Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
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