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Lee Dam-hee Lee Dam-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Dam-hee

Lee Dam-hee

Lee Dam-hee

Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Colony 7.3
Colony (2026)

Filmography

Colony 7.3
Colony Colony
Action, Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
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