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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kübra Balcan Kübra Balcan
Kinoafisha Persons Kübra Balcan

Kübra Balcan

Kübra Balcan

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Doğanın Kanunu 0.0
Doğanın Kanunu (2026)

Filmography

Doğanın Kanunu
Doğanın Kanunu
Drama, Comedy 2026, Turkey
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