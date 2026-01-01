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Lim Soo-jeong
Lim Soo-jeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Soo-jeong
Lim Soo-jeong
Lim Soo-jeong
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Search: WWW
(2019)
Filmography
Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic
2019, South Korea
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