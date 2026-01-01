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Lim Soo-jeong Lim Soo-jeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Soo-jeong

Lim Soo-jeong

Lim Soo-jeong

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

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Search: WWW (2019)

Filmography

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Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic 2019, South Korea
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