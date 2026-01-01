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Lee Moon-shik Lee Moon-shik
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Moon-shik

Lee Moon-shik

Lee Moon-shik

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Handsome Guy and Jung Eum 0.0
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum (2018)

Filmography

Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, South Korea
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