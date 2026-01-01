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Lee Moon-shik
Lee Moon-shik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Moon-shik
Lee Moon-shik
Lee Moon-shik
Actor type
Dramatic actor
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Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
(2018)
Filmography
Handsome Guy and Jung Eum
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, South Korea
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