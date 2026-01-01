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Yang Xuwen
Yang Xuwen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Xuwen
Yang Xuwen
Yang Xuwen
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
0.0
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
(2022)
Filmography
Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty
Horror, Action
2022, China
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