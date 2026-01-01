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Michael John Improta
Michael John Improta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael John Improta
Michael John Improta
Michael John Improta
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
3.9
Speed Demon
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
3.9
Speed Demon
Speed Demon
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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