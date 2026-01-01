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Filmography
Madeleine Rocha-Barnette
Madeleine Rocha-Barnette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Rocha-Barnette
Madeleine Rocha-Barnette
Madeleine Rocha-Barnette
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
0.0
Claimed by the Alpha I Hate
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Claimed by the Alpha I Hate
, Romantic, Fantasy
2025, USA
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