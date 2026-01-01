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Filmography
Yasser Al Mawla
Yasser Al Mawla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasser Al Mawla
Yasser Al Mawla
Yasser Al Mawla
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep
(2026)
Filmography
6.1
Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep
Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep
Drama
2026, Belgium / Lebanon / Palestine
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