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Filmography
Leif Erik Offerdahl
Leif Erik Offerdahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leif Erik Offerdahl
Leif Erik Offerdahl
Leif Erik Offerdahl
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Sit Down, Be Humble
(2024)
0.0
Dear Husband, Delete My Number
(2026)
Filmography
Dear Husband, Delete My Number
, Romantic
2026, USA
Sit Down, Be Humble
, Romantic
2024, USA
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