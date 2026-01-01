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Leif Erik Offerdahl Leif Erik Offerdahl
Kinoafisha Persons Leif Erik Offerdahl

Leif Erik Offerdahl

Leif Erik Offerdahl

Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Sit Down, Be Humble 0.0
Sit Down, Be Humble (2024)
Dear Husband, Delete My Number 0.0
Dear Husband, Delete My Number (2026)

Filmography

Dear Husband, Delete My Number
Dear Husband, Delete My Number
, Romantic 2026, USA
Sit Down, Be Humble
Sit Down, Be Humble
, Romantic 2024, USA
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