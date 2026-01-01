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Lee Jong-Won Lee Jong-Won
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jong-Won

Lee Jong-Won

Lee Jong-Won

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Flower That Blooms at Night 7.5
Flower That Blooms at Night (2024)
Salmokji: Whispering Water 5.9
Salmokji: Whispering Water (2026)
Brewing Love 0.0
Brewing Love (2024)

Filmography

Salmokji: Whispering Water 5.9
Salmokji: Whispering Water Salmokji: Whispering Water
Horror, Thriller 2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
Flower That Blooms at Night 7.5
Flower That Blooms at Night
Comedy, History, , 2024, South Korea
Brewing Love
Brewing Love
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Show more
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