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Filmography
Lee Jong-Won
Lee Jong-Won
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jong-Won
Lee Jong-Won
Lee Jong-Won
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Flower That Blooms at Night
(2024)
5.9
Salmokji: Whispering Water
(2026)
0.0
Brewing Love
(2024)
Filmography
5.9
Salmokji: Whispering Water
Salmokji: Whispering Water
Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.5
Flower That Blooms at Night
Comedy, History, ,
2024, South Korea
Brewing Love
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
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