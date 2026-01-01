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Maria Bata
Maria Bata
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Bata
Maria Bata
Maria Bata
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Devil Wears Prada 2
(2026)
Tickets
0.0
Good Sex
Filmography
7.6
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Good Sex
Good Sex
Comedy, Romantic
, USA
Show more
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