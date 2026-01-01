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Nathalie Issa
Nathalie Issa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Issa
Nathalie Issa
Nathalie Issa
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
0.0
Zalozhnik
(2026)
Filmography
Zalozhnik
Drama, Action
2026, Russia/UAE/Turkey
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