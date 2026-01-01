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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Yali Topol Margalith
Yali Topol Margalith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yali Topol Margalith
Yali Topol Margalith
Yali Topol Margalith
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
(2024)
6.9
Finding Emily
(2026)
6.8
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
(2024)
Filmography
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
6.9
Finding Emily
Finding Emily
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Crime, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
8
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Drama, History
2024, Great Britain
Show more
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