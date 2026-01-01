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Yali Topol Margalith Yali Topol Margalith
Kinoafisha Persons Yali Topol Margalith

Yali Topol Margalith

Yali Topol Margalith

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Tattooist of Auschwitz 8.0
The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2024)
Finding Emily 6.9
Finding Emily (2026)
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder 6.8
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024)

Filmography

Alice and Steve
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Finding Emily 6.9
Finding Emily Finding Emily
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
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A Good Girl's Guide to Murder 6.8
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Crime, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
The Tattooist of Auschwitz 8
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Drama, History 2024, Great Britain
Show more
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