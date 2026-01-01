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Nathan Wagner Nathan Wagner
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Wagner

Nathan Wagner

Nathan Wagner

Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tangled In Desire 0.0
Tangled In Desire (2025)

Filmography

Tangled In Desire
Tangled In Desire
, Romantic 2025, USA
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