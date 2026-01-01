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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Barseghian Maria Barseghian
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Barseghian

Maria Barseghian

Maria Barseghian

Actor type
Romantic actress

Popular Films

Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha 7.8
Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha (2025)
The Virgin's Bucket List 0.0
The Virgin's Bucket List (2024)
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess 0.0
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess (2023)

Filmography

Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha 7.8
Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha
, Romantic 2025, USA
The Virgin's Bucket List
The Virgin's Bucket List
, Romantic 2024, USA
Fated to the Alpha
Fated to the Alpha
, Romantic 2024, Russia
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess
, Romantic 2023, USA
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