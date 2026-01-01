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Filmography
Maria Barseghian
Maria Barseghian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Barseghian
Maria Barseghian
Maria Barseghian
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha
(2025)
0.0
The Virgin's Bucket List
(2024)
0.0
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess
(2023)
Filmography
7.8
Fated to My Bad Boy Alpha
, Romantic
2025, USA
The Virgin's Bucket List
, Romantic
2024, USA
Fated to the Alpha
, Romantic
2024, Russia
Fatal Attraction: The Hybrid Princess
, Romantic
2023, USA
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