Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Minita Gandhi
Minita Gandhi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minita Gandhi
Minita Gandhi
Minita Gandhi
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Deli Boys
(2025)
6.2
Redux Redux
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Deli Boys
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
6.2
Redux Redux
Redux Redux
Action, Adventure, Crime
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree