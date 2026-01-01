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Neels Junior Clasen
Neels Junior Clasen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neels Junior Clasen
Neels Junior Clasen
Neels Junior Clasen
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
They Will Kill You
(2026)
Filmography
6.9
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
Comedy, Horror, Action
2026, USA
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