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Mihail Shimanskiy
Mihail Shimanskiy
Kinoafisha Persons Mihail Shimanskiy

Mihail Shimanskiy

Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Your Heart Will Be Broken 7.0
Your Heart Will Be Broken (2026)

Filmography

Your Heart Will Be Broken 7
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Romantic 2026, Russia
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