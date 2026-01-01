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Aleksandra Leonova
Kinoafisha
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Aleksandra Leonova
Aleksandra Leonova
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Your Heart Will Be Broken
(2026)
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Filmography
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Romantic
Year
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2026
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.9
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Romantic
2026, Russia
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