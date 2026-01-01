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Evan Faunce
Evan Faunce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Faunce
Evan Faunce
Evan Faunce
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
A Mistaken Surrogate for the Ruthless Billionaire
(2024)
0.0
Marry Me, Mr. White
(2023)
Filmography
A Mistaken Surrogate for the Ruthless Billionaire
Romantic,
2024, USA
Marry Me, Mr. White
, Romantic
2023, USA
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