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Emma Hoover
Emma Hoover
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Hoover
Emma Hoover
Emma Hoover
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
4.5
The Cure
(2026)
Filmography
4.5
The Cure
The Cure
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
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