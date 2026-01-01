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Emma Hoover Emma Hoover
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Hoover

Emma Hoover

Emma Hoover

Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Cure 4.5
The Cure (2026)

Filmography

The Cure 4.5
The Cure The Cure
Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
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