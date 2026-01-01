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Lee Soo-gyeong Lee Soo-gyeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Soo-gyeong

Lee Soo-gyeong

Lee Soo-gyeong

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cabbage Your Life 0.0
Cabbage Your Life (2026)
Doctor on the Edge 0.0
Doctor on the Edge (2026)

Filmography

Cabbage Your Life
Cabbage Your Life
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2026, South Korea
Doctor on the Edge
Doctor on the Edge
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
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