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Shi Yanneng
Shi Yanneng Shi Yanneng
Kinoafisha Persons Shi Yanneng

Shi Yanneng

Shi Yanneng

Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)

Filmography

The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
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