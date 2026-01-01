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Filmography
Luisa Rubino
Luisa Rubino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisa Rubino
Luisa Rubino
Luisa Rubino
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
0.0
Fugitiva
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2018
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Fugitiva
Drama, Thriller
2018, Spain
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