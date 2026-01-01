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Filmography
Yue Yueli
Yue Yueli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yue Yueli
Yue Yueli
Yue Yueli
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
0.0
The Spirealm
(2024)
0.0
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
(2025)
Filmography
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, China
The Spirealm
Fantasy, Horror, Detective,
2024, China
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